Joseph R. Gleydura, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. Gleydura, 82, died Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Boardman Campus.

Joseph was born June 10, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Veronica Goske Gleydura.

Raised in Youngstown, Joe was a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving four years, stationed in Guam. He was a part of the Airborne Early Warning Squadron and worked mainly with avionics.

Honorably discharged in 1960, Mr. Gleydura returned to his hometown and began working for Republic Steel in the mill. He enrolled in night classes at Youngstown College and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1967. That same year, he took an engineer position with Goodyear Aerospace, relocating him and his family to Akron for the next 40 years. He retired from the company in 1994.

Three years ago, he returned to the Youngstown area. Energetic and inquisitive, Joe loved to stay busy, was a lifelong voracious learner and a great problem solver. A dedicated and loving family man, he enjoyed surrounding himself with family, traveling, and eating his favorite treat, ice cream. When he returned to this area, he enjoyed meeting monthly with the Ursuline Group of ’56.

He leaves his wife of 55 years, the former Geraldine M. Sabol, whom he married August 21, 1965; children, Monica (Scott) Fuchs of Colorado Springs and Joseph K. “Kevin” Gleydura of Mogadore; son in spirit, Thomas (Mary Beth) Lemke of Stow; grandchildren, Steven Fuchs of Seattle and Kathryn Fuchs of Colorado Springs and siblings, Julie (Norman) Hahn of Boardman and Andrew (Terri) Gleydura of North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Marie Parish and brothers, Paul and John Gleydura.

Per Joe’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

