BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Phillip Rogers, 77, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Mr. Rogers was born February 18, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Margaret Nestor Rogers.

Raised in Boardman, Joe was a graduate of Boardman High School, Class of 1963.

In 1965, Joe enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was stationed in Ft Bragg, North Carolina. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and returned to the area.

Joe entered the apprenticeship program for IBEW Local 64. For many years, he owned and operated Rogers Electric and later worked for Joe Dickey Electric. He retired after 50 years of service.

Joe married the former Linda Kelley on September 27, 1967 and they made their home in Austintown until moving to Liberty where they raised their three children. For many years, he coached for the Liberty Baseball Association and one of his proudest times was coaching all three of his children. He also served on the Liberty School Board of Education.

A golf enthusiast, Joe loved golfing with friends on various area golf leagues, especially the Liberty, Traveling, and Riverview golf leagues. When he was not golfing, he would be found fishing for Walleye on his boat in Lake Erie. A loyal and dedicated fan of the Cleveland Browns for many years, Joe was a season ticket holder.

Most important to Joe was his family. His favorite time was being with them and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Joe leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife of 55 years, Linda, at home in Austintown; three children, Michele (Frank) Dascenzo of Canfield, Ohio, Kristen (Dan) Miller of Mason, Ohio, and Joe (Nicol) Rogers, Jr., of Covington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Gina, Anthony, and Nicolas Dascenzo, Alyssa (fiance’ Rob Barnett) Miller, and Kelsey Miller; and one sister, Carole Yazbek of Canfield, Ohio.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House and requests any gifts take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

