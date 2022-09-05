POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Breig, 70, of Poland, Ohio, moved to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

He was born November 16, 1951 in Millville, New Jersey, to the late Paul and Teresa (Geier) Breig.

Joe graduated from Millville High School and Rutgers University.

He was a corporate attorney and CPA for Price Waterhouse in Philadelphia and the Campbell Soup Company in Camden, New Jersey.

In 2000, Joe was called into the ministry where his kindness, compassion and deep love of the Lord were seen and felt by all. He served as pastor in several Methodist churches in South Jersey before retiring in 2018 to Poland, Ohio.

He enjoyed playing golf and watching football.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Becky Barnes Breig; four sons, Jason Breig of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Greg (Lovanna) Baker of Elizabethville, Pennsylvania, Josh (Kandy) Baker of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Adam (Amy) Baker of Erie, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Shannon (Dave) Ferguson of Glassboro, New Jersey; a daughter-in-law, Stacey Currie Breig of Moorestown, New Jersey; ten grandchildren; a great-grandson; his brother, William Breig of Sarasota, Florida; brothers-in-law, Dan (Karen) Barnes of Gibbstown, New Jersey, Scott (Nancy) Barnes of Freedom, Pennsylvania and Rusty (Lori) Barnes of Rochester, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Mary (Dion) Greco of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and Brenda Figueiredo (Leon Thomas) of Rochester, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Breig; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Alice Barnes; a brother-in-law, David Barnes and two sisters-in-law, Bobbie Barnes and Sandy Breig.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Poland Village Baptist Church, 79 Hill Drive, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.