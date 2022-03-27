POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Machi, 29, passed away of complications due to an accident, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at MetroHealth Medical Center. He was lovingly surrounded by his family and friends.

Joseph, affectionately known as Joe, was born July 2, 1992 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Vito and Denise Machi (DiBucci).

Raised in Poland, Ohio, Joe was a 2011 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Marketing from Kent State University in 2015.

After graduation, Joe settled in San Diego and loved California life. He focused on Digital Marketing as his career and worked for iMatrix Internet Marketing Service and was presently working at Merkle, Inc., both in San Diego.

Extremely artistic, Joe had a passion for art and enjoyed sharing his passion with others. His quick wit and sense of humor, that many termed goofy, will be fondly remembered by all who were lucky enough to share in the laughter. Joe was defined by all who knew him as lovable, empathetic, kind, compassionate and generous. He brightened the lives of so many. His generosity will continue after his passing. Joe listed himself as an organ donor and his multiple organs will continue to give the gift of life to many.

Joe leaves to carry on his memory, his parents, Vito and Denise; twin brother, Anthony Machi; sister, Nicole (Nathan) Naylor; his two nephews, Bennett and Hudson Naylor; maternal grandmother, Liz (John-deceased) Cornman; maternal grandfather, Joseph (Nancy) DiBucci; two uncles, Anthony (Christine) Machi and Joseph (Susan) Machi; three aunts, Antonette Machi, Beth (Bill) McClintock and Michelle (Mike) Sullivan; numerous cousins and many friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Antonino and Virginia Machi.

Joe’s family will receive friends, Wednesday, March 30, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio.

A prayer service will be held Thursday, March 31, at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating.

Joe’s family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the funeral home and take the form of contributions in Joseph’s memory to the MetroHealth Foundation or to Lifebanc.

