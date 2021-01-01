Joseph L. Suchora, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Suchora, 74, of Poland, Ohio, entered his eternal repose after a strenuous battle with covid-19, exacerbated by complications from agent orange, Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Mr. Suchora was born December 7, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph R. and Marie Jasinski Suchora.



Joe was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown and immediately enlisted in The United States Navy, proudly serving as an RM3 aboard the U.S.S. Boston during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged in 1968.

He worked 31 and a half years at the East Ohio Gas Company, first as a meter reader and later a Class A Customer Service Representative retiring in July of 2000.

He was affectionately known as “E.O.G. Joe”.

Joe was an avid sportsman and conservationalist throughout his life. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, bowling and watching the PGA on television. He was a diehard fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

He was a devout member of Holy Family Parish, in Poland.

He leaves his beloved wife of 51 years, Madelyn (Schiraldi) whom he married October 11, 1969; two sons, Scott (Lisa) of Boardman and Brian of Poland; a daughter, Cynthia (Bob) Agee of Poland; two brothers, Mitchell (Lynne) of Miami, Florida and Donald (Maureen) of Mantua, New Jersey and a sister, Carol (Mario) Carano of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Joseph also adored his six grandchildren, Isabella Suchora, Logan, Chase and Reese Agee and Alexandria Boyer and Victoria Suchora.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert (B.O.B.) Suchora.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church at 10:00 a.m.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 5 and at 9:00 a.m. and January 6, at Cunningham Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Funeral Services immediately following at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church.

