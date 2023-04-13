LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph K. Williams, 95, of Lowellville, died on April 10, 2023 at Masternick Memorial.

He was born on March 23, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Sadie (Decesare) Williams.

Joseph graduated from Lowellville High School. He played guard on the 1946 undefeated football team and was inducted into their hall of fame.

Immediately after high school he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Japan for a few years after World War II. After his service, he worked at Sharon Steel for 40 years until his retirement.

He was a talented baritone player and used his skill to play for many years with the Mt. Carmel Society Band and Army Band. He had a passion for playing poker and enjoyed traveling to different casinos and Las Vegas.

Joseph loved old movies and had a good sense of humor. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada.

Joseph leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Thomas Joseph Williams of Youngstown, Robert Allen (Annabelle) Williams of Kissimmee, Florida, and Nancy Jo Williams of Lowellville; three grandchildren, Dr. Stacey (Beth Barber) Williams, Robbie (Alison) Williams, and Rachel Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Luca Joseph and Nico Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, the former Eleanor P. DeLetis, whom he married September 3, 1949 and who passed away October 21, 2020; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne D. and John Zelinka; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Angeline Williams, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Evelyn M. Kurtz.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville, and again on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Assistance & Referral Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 in his memory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Black and the staff at Masternick Memorial and Akeso Hospice Care for their love, kindness, and compassionate care of Joseph in his time of need.



Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

