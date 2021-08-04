Joseph Jacob Gibbons, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Jacob Gibbons, 25, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, July 31, 2021.

Joseph was born November 14, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jennifer Elaine Gibbons and Terry Bruce Grinstead, Jr.

A graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 2014, Joseph worked as a dye press operator for Extrudex Aluminum.

Into fitness, Joey loved exercising and was always mindful of a healthy diet. He recently was introduced to golf and was a natural. He bought the best of the best golf clubs and was always searching for new courses to play. If he could, he would have played golf every day.

Known for his good nature, well mannered and funny personality, Joey bonded instantly with anyone he met. He loved his family and friends and adored his nieces and nephews.

He leaves his mother, Jennifer of Youngstown; grandmother, Kathleen Gibbons also of Youngstown; twin brother, Craig Tyler Gibbons of Stafford, Virginia; sister, Samantha Lyn Gibbons and her partner, Derek Hurford, of Struthers; aunts and uncles, Jamie and Shawn Halas (a mentor and father figure to Joey) of Coconut Creek, Florida, Margery and Michael Trella, of Youngstown, Julie Faber of Austintown, Robert Delsignore of Cincinnatti and Mark and Rochelle Grinstead of New Springfield; great-aunts and great-uncle, Donna Fogle and Jo Lynn and Angelo Liberatore, all of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; niece and nephews, Jayden Gibbons, McKenzie, Ian and Benjamin Hurford and numerous cousins, including Brandon and Jordan Halas, who were like brothers to Joseph.

Joey was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Joseph “Pappy” and Margaret Barlak; uncle, Craig Thomas Gibbons; father, Terry Bruce Grinstead, Jr. and grandparents, Terry and Judith Grinstead, Sr.

Friends will be received Sunday, August 8 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

A prayer service will be on Monday, August 9 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Angela Merici Parish at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating.

Interment will follow at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lowellville, Ohio.

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.