Joseph J. Sofranec, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Sofranec, 93, died peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.



He leaves his wife of 66 years, Janet (Fineran) Sofranec; his sons, James (Carol) of New Middletown, Ohio, Jerrold of Poland, Ohio, Jeffery (Colleen) of Warner Robbins, Georgia and Jon (Narda) of Columbus, Ohio; his brother, Robert; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Amanda, Neil, Makayla and Jeffrey; his great-grandaughters, Abigail and Charlie; nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.



Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas and his sister, Mary.



Born May 9, 1926 and raised in Youngstown, he was the son of Martin and Veronica Sofranec and was a lifelong area resident of Poland, Ohio.



Joe graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1944 and immediately entered World War II, the U.S. Army European Theatre of operation, with the fourth and eighth armored division tank group. He was honorably discharged in 1946.



He attended Youngstown College then transitioned to the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company. For many years, he went through many changes in the industry as a supervisor in the Operating and Maintenance Department of the Seamless Mill.

He was a member of the National Management Association and the Mahoning Valley Foreman’s Association.



He took an early retirement in 1986 to focus on volunteer work. Beginning with the American Red Cross first aid and blood services and serving as an arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau. A former board member of the Second Harvest Food Bank, he was nominated as “Volunteer of the Year” three times and recently, as an officer with the Poland Interfaith Food Pantry. As a founding member of the Holy Family Parish, he served as Head Usher for many years.



Joe always had a project in the works; there was not a thing he could not make, repair or a job he could not complete. He loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas with his wife, Janet and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors, working with others, conversation and watching local sporting events. Joe was always interested in other people, listened well and engaged in the lives of others.



As a survivor of three battles with cancer, he lived every day with vigor. He is remembered lovingly as a husband, dad, grandpa, friend, problem solver, St. Joseph and just, Joe.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Holy Family Church in Poland with Monsignor William Connell officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the mass at the church.

Interment will follow the mass at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.



