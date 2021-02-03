Joseph J. Rerko III, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Rerko III, 66 of Austintown, died Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born February 27, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Catherine (Laskey) Rerko, Jr. and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a Navy veteran and had worked as a truck driver.

Joseph was a strong spirited man who was a soldier of God and a very forgiving person. He enjoyed traveling.

He leaves his mother in Las Vegas; two sons, Joseph Rerko IV in Geneva, Ohio and Steven Rerko (Ashlie Reed) of Youngstown; his daughter, Lisa Myers of Struthers; his sister, Susan Daichendt of Las Vegas; five grandchildren, Devin, Joseph, Diamond, Ashley and Justina; three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Renisamae and Josephina; a niece, Sandy and a nephew, Paul Joseph.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Kathryn Duritza.

A memorial service celebrating Joseph’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

