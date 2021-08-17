Joseph J. Phelan, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Phelan, 57, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.

Joseph, known by his family and friends as “Joe” or “Joey,” was born February 3, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Jane Ann (Buckon) Phelan.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1981 and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe had numerous jobs throughout his career but he knew his purpose on this earth was to make others feel special with his kindness and generosity. He was always happy to apply his skills in carpentry, plumbing and electrical repair to anyone’s home improvement project. Joe knew every relatives’ and friends’ birthday and sent cards and gifts to many people every year. His thoughtfulness was inspiring. He was known to mentor and teach the younger generation and also kept an eye on older friends who might need his help. In the true Irish tradition, Joe was a great storyteller with a sarcastic sense of humor and he never came empty handed when invited to your house.

Joe is survived by his sister, Katie M. (Ricky) Phelan-Lewin of Novelty, Ohio and his brother-in-law, Chris Lowry of Bend, Oregon.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick M. Phelan and his sister, Maureen A. Phelan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church,

1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Since Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown, donations in his memory can be made to either.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.