BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Hritz, 93, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at the Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Joseph was born on September 24, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary Klinchak Hritz, and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946, where he played trumpet in the band, and attended Youngstown State University.

Mr. Hritz worked at Truscon Steel until their closing and then embarked on a real estate career with Mayo & Associates for over 50 years, being the salesman of the year multiple times.

A member of the Byzantine Catholic faith his entire life, he attended Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, and sang in the choir for many years.

Grandpa enjoyed his children and grandchildren, talking with neighbors, playing in the Applewood Golf League and engaging in conversation with everyone he met.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife of 67 years, the former Mary Ellen Katcher, whom he married August 28, 1955; sons, Jeffrey Michael (Wendy) Hritz of Cleveland and John David (Cindy) Hritz of Boardman;and granddaughters, Elli, Rachel, Sara and Emily Hritz.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, George, John, Mike and Bill Hritz.

A Memorial Service of Divine Liturgy will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue, Boardman.

A brunch reception will follow for guests at 11:30 a.m. at Cafe 422, 8586 South Ave., Boardman.

Interment was at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Lowellville.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Hritz’s name to Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Church, 7754 South Ave., Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the Hritz family.

