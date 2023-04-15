YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph H. Dickey III, 69, passed away Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023 at the University Hospital in Cleveland.

Joe was born August 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Catherine Williams Dickey.

Raised in North Lima, Joe graduated with the second class of South Range High School, Class of 1971.

As a young boy, Joe worked small jobs for his father, so naturally he went on to pursue his electrical apprenticeship with I.B.E.W. Local #64. He began his career working alongside his father and brothers at their family contracting company, Dickey Electric. Joe gradually advanced to project manager and Vice President of the company and on August 28, 2015, retired after 40 years of service. Joe was a member and strong supporter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.

A life member of Allen Lodge F&AM #276 and a 32nd degree Mason of the Valley of Youngstown Scottish Rite, Joe was also a member of the Al Koran Shrine of Cleveland, member and past president of the Youngstown Shrine Club, a member of the Aut Mori Grotto and Royal Order of the Jesters, Court 14.

Over the years, before, during and after his children’s involvement, Joe coached many youth league sports. Joe loved both golfing and bowling and belonged to numerous leagues. He enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting in the mountains of Pennsylvania, or fishing in Alaska, Canada and the deep sea.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1496, and the American Legion, both of Leetonia. Joe was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

Joe can be described as competitive, tough but fair, fun loving, compassionate, giving, forgiving and selfless. Joe loved all people and never met someone he did not like. He was truly a family man and he loved his family first.

Joe is survived by his wife, the former Deborah Bell, whom he married July 2, 1977; father, Joseph Dickey, Jr., of North Lima; mother-in-law, Frances “Granny” Bell of North Lima; son, Joseph Dickey IV of Boardman; siblings, Karen (Roger) Cole of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Nancy (Greg) Miller of Columbus, Ohio, David (Dawn) Dickey of North Lima, Ohio, Patricia Dickey of Austintown, Ohio and Kevin (Jill) Dickey of North Lima, Ohio; grandchildren, Leah Marie and Antonio Manual Casas, and Joseph Dickey V and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Catherine, and stepmothers, Elsie and Ellen Dickey, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Dickey and brother, Paul Dickey.

Joe’s family will receive friends at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 19, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

A Masonic Prayer Service will be held following visitation Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service honoring Joe’s life will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family requests contributions be made to the Youngstown Shrine Club, 1935 S. Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452 or to St. Paul’s Evangelical Church, 29 Spruce Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

