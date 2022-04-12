STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Frank Guyan, 76, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Joseph was born March 19, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Catherine Diba Guyan.

A lifelong area resident, Joe was a graduate of Struthers High School.

After graduation, he served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1967 with the rank of Private First Class.

Mr. Guyan worked the majority of his career as an auto mechanic for various shops in the area.

Some of Joe’s favorite things included old records, short wave radio, watching the Steelers and the Browns and especially spending time with family.

Joe married the former Elizabeth B. Kavesky, on April 26, 1969 and she preceded him in death on May 14, 2018.

He is survived by his daughter, Maria Joy Guyan, with whom he made his home.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Serban.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Guyan’s name to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471.

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.