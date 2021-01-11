Joseph E. Guidos, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph E. Guidos, 67, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at UH St. John Medical Center, in Cleveland, after a long and hard battle with heart disease, with his family by his side.

Joseph, known by his family and friends as “Joe,” was a 1971 graduate of Struthers High School and attended college in Chicago.

He was a lifelong area resident, residing in Struthers to be close to his family and grandkids before entering long term care facilities.

Joe lived for his family and he made friends in everything he was involved in.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he enjoyed making pirohy with his church family. He made the pirohy and then made sure to deliver them to family and friends that could not get out to pick them up.

Joe loved to make Easter bread with his sister, Dorothy and especially enjoyed cooking, canning tomatoes, Wedgewood pizza and of course, his “classic cars.” One of his favorites was Schwebel’s rye bread and he was committed to learning to make it as soon as he was out of the hospital. Joe enjoyed the family reunions at “Franny’s Lake” and always had to make the ham because he swore that if he didn’t make it, people would know. He loved to fish at the lake, the big corn roast later in the night and laughing and joking for hours upon end with his cousins. He was a kindhearted man and loved by all that knew him.

Joe lived for his children and grandchildren. Nothing or no one could put a smile on his face like his grandchildren. Even at the end, when he could barely wake up, he would wake up if he heard their voices. He was always at every school function, baseball, volleyball and basketball games. He was a proud and active band parent while his kids were in school and enjoyed the time spent with the Lowellville High School band family.

He leaves behind his beloved dog, Boozer and showed his love for animals by taking care of any stray animal his daughter brought home.

Joe finished his working career at Primerica Financial Services where he made many lifelong friends. He truly loved his work. He enjoyed going to ballroom dance classes with his coworker and best friend, Dave. They were always trying to impress the ladies with their mad dance skills.

Joe leaves behind his sister, Dorothy (Dave) Burke of Austintown; his son, Joe (Amanda) Guidos of Vermillion; his daughter, Michelle Durkin (Judd Rosenberg) of Struthers and four grandchildren, Annie, Patrick, Zac and Ava. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends to cherish his memory.

Joe will be greeted in Heaven by parents, Joe and Dorothy (Kober) Guidos.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. A prayer service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 250 North Bridge Street in Struthers.

The family would like to thank caregivers, Christa Flora and Charlotte Smith of Youngstown, and the entire ICU staff at UH St. John Medical Center.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors not staying for the service, do not linger after seeing the Guidos family.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph E. Guidos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.