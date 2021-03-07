Joseph DeRosa, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph DeRosa, 88, a longtime resident of Lowellville, passed peacefully Friday morning, March 5, 2021.

Joe was born January 7, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Giuseppe and Carmela (Nardi) DeRosa.



Joe was a graduate of Bessemer High School and had received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown College.

He began his 40-year teaching career at Lowellville High School in 1955 where he also coached basketball, track and football. As assistant football coach to John Santillo, they compiled a 36-game winning streak from 1960-1963. In 1970, he went on to teach at Campbell Memorial High School and also coached football and track until going to Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where he spent ten years in education teaching and coaching track before retiring. Joe was also a OHSAA Basketball and Track Official for over 40 years.

He was an avid golfer, long-time member of the Youngstown Curbstone Coaches and enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers. He also enjoyed watching his son and grandson referee basketball games in person or on television. Along with his wife, he volunteered much of his time in the summer to the Special Olympics for over twenty years.



Passionate about blood donation, Joe donated 165 units over his lifetime to the American Red Cross.



Besides his wife, the former Patricia Leason, whom he married in 1955, he leaves his two sons, former NBA referee, Joseph M. (Patti) DeRosa of Canton, Ohio and Dr. Robert (Terri) DeRosa of Toledo, who is the chairman of the OB/GYN Department of Toledo Hospital; four grandchildren, Valerie (Dan) Stanley, current NBA referee, J.B. (Caitlin) DeRosa, Grace (Eric-fiancé) DeRosa and Tony DeRosa. Joe also leaves his three great-grandchildren, twins, Eva and Isaac Stanley and Joslin DeRosa.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dominic DeRosa; and four sisters Virginia Bowers, Mary Verdi, Rosie Giamo, and Angie Gilson.



Private services will be held by the family at this time with a celebration of Joe’s life to take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made in Joe’s name to The American Red Cross, Greater Akron and Mahoning Valley Chapter, 501 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44303. Please write in memory of Joseph DeRosa on your check.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.



Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

