Joseph D. Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Joseph D. Perry, 76, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cause of death was complications related to a stroke event in December 2020.

Joseph was born on July 6, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dominic and Mary Ruozzo Perry.

He was a 1962 graduate of Lowellville High School, where he excelled in football and especially loved playing under his coach John Santillo. He was later inducted in the Lowellville Rockets Football Hall of Fame. Joseph continued his education at Youngstown State University, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1967. While at YSU, he was a proud member of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon, keeping lifelong friendships with many of his brothers. In 1970, he received a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Westminster College alongside his father who also received his degree and a Ph.D. in School Psychology from Kent State University in 1977.

Dr. Perry enjoyed a life of many diverse dimensions. He began his career as an eight grade teacher at Girard Schools, then took a position with the Trumbull County Board of Education as a School Psychologist and later was the supervisor of Psychological Services for the Cleveland Public School District. Other professional credentials included positions as an Instructor at Kent State University, Adjunct Professor at John Carroll University, Professor at the University of Akron, Professor at Barry University in Miami, Florida and the Director of Pediatric Psychology at Tod Children’s Hospital in Youngstown. A licensed psychologist in Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania, he engaged in private practice for 25 years in addition to his extensive other professional pursuits. At the time of his death, he was employed as a Forensic Examiner for the 16th Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was also a prolific author and presented at countless national and regional conferences.

Joseph was a member of OSPA, APA, NASP and was credentialed at the highest level of his profession as a Diplomat with the American Board of Professional Psychology. Joseph was unfailingly optimistic and outgoing and constantly engaged in mentoring and research.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Dr. Perry was engaged in a variety of other interests. He enjoyed collecting a wide array of antique clocks, following the Cleveland Browns, supporting the OSU Buckeyes, and boating on Florida’s International Waterway. He also enjoyed landscaping, Roman History and his cat, Sunny-Santino. Joseph will be greatly missed by everyone he touched in his life.

He leaves behind his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Bard; two daughters, Marijo Perry and Pamala (Randy) Learn; sisters, Marilee (Thomas) Pilkington and Nancy (John) Grapevine; brothers, Dominic (Rosemary) Perry and John (Michele) Perry; sister-in-law, Lisa Perry; granddaughters, Whitney (Michael) Conjeski and Stephanie (Kris) Roper and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexia and Zachary Conjeski and Alayna Roper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Mark L. Perry and brother, James Perry.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

Interment will be at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

