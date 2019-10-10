Joseph Caroline, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Joseph Caroline, Jr., 63, passed away suddenly on Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2019 at his home.

Joseph was born November 12, 1955, in Gary, Indiana, the son of the late Joseph and Mary E. (Van Dyke) Caroline, Sr.

A lifelong resident of the Youngstown area, he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1975.

Joseph worked as a metal fabricator for Youngstown Metal Fabrication for 31 years, retiring in 2016. He was very dedicated to his job and had a strong work ethic.

In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music and he played several instruments. A devoted father and grandfather, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo B. (Rasheen) Caroline-Moore of Boardman; three grandchildren, Chase Caroline, Rasheen Moore, Jr., Ariella Moore, all of Boardman and his uncle and aunt, John (Rosemary) Van Dyke of Newton Falls.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, with Pastor Mark Cuprik, officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, from 5:00 – 5:45 p.m., prior to the service.

