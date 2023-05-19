BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph C. Kershbaumer, 98, died Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Mr. Kershbaumer was born May 10, 1925 in East Palestine, a son of Joseph F. and Thelma (Clark) Kershbaumer. As a child, he and his family moved to Darlington, PA, until relocating to New Galilee in 1951, where he would live until moving to the Youngstown area in the 1970’s.

He was a 1943 graduate of Darlington High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He retired from the Air Force Reserves after 20 years of service.

Mr. Kershbaumer first worked for the Darlington Brick Manufacturing Company and later in the Computer Center for the Youngstown City School System.

He was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church and the former Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and Deacon.

He is survived by his very dear companion, Jeannette Williams of Boardman; two daughters, Gayla (Frank) Tkac of Mars, Pennsylvania and Debra Dokken of Winchester, Virginia; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Giulio) Bevilacqua and Evan Dokken; grandson-in-law, John Guss; and eight great-grandchildren, Dillan (Shannon) Dwinell, Brandt (Sara) Witt, Jordan Dwinell, Bowen Rizk, Richard Guss, Isaac Guss, Brandon Guss, and Mirabella Rizk; six great-great-grandchildren, Theodore Beauregard, Titus Dwinell, Tanner Dwinell, Julian Dwinell, Quinn Dwinell, and Ruby Witt; niece, Barbara (John) Fowler; and nephew, Gene (Carol) Kershbaumer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Kershbaumer; granddaughter, Julie Guss; and nephew, Terry Kershbaumer.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of flowers or contributions in Mr. Kershbaumer’s name to Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.

