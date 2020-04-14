Joseph C. Bonarigo, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph C. Bonarigo, Sr., 50, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Joe was born October 11, 1969 in Batavia, New York, a son of Charles and Cynthia (McCallum) Bonarigo.



Joe was a 1988 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Athletics played a significant role in his high school years. In football, Joe lettered three years, was “All League Linebacker” both junior and senior year. In baseball, Joe was a four-year letter winner and “All MVC” as a junior and senior. Joe attended Slippery Rock University where he continued his baseball career. He graduated from Malone University with a degree in business.

Joe started a painting company, Mr. B’s, which he named after a business his dad had started many years ago. Joe was hard working, kind and honest. The clients he painted for often became good friends that he kept in touch with throughout the years.



Joe married Tina (Bowers) on April 16, 1994. They had two children, Joseph, Jr. and Jenna. He was a devoted family man as his family was the most treasured part of his life. Joe enjoyed coaching their baseball and soccer teams, hanging out in the backyard and vacationing at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.



He spent Friday nights in the fall cheering on his Poland Bulldogs. Joe never missed watching his son play football or his daughter cheer. Joe loved watching college football on Saturdays, especially the Michigan Wolverines, Go Blue! He was also a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan and enjoyed spending the day with his family in Pittsburgh and then attending a Pens game.



Joe was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland for 18 years.



Joe leaves his wife of 26 years, Tina; children, Joseph, Jr. and Jenna of Poland; his mother, Cynthia (David) Grucza of Pennsylvania; his brother, Scott (Connie) of New Jersey; his mother and father-in-law, Gretchen and Brad Price of Poland; his sister-in-law, Stephanie (Glenn) Jackling of New York, several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. All the people Joe worked with as well as friends in the community were like extended family to him.



He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Bonarigo, who he enjoyed talking football with, his maternal and paternal grandparents and his maternal aunt and uncle.



A private funeral service was held for Joe for the immediate family. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. John Koval and the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth in Boardman for the care and compassion they extended to Joe. They would also like to thank the Poland community for their outpouring of love, prayers and unbelievable support during this difficult time.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

