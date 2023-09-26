BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” Altinger, 88, died Saturday, September 23, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Joseph was born August 18, 1935 in Passaic, New Jersey.

At the age of 15, he entered the Society of Mary, an international Roman Catholic religious congregation of brothers and priests and became a Marianist. Over the next 20 years, his ministry took him to many destinations, helping many people along the way. During his time as a Marianist, he received his undergraduate degree in mathematics.

While teaching at a Catholic high school in Cleveland, he met his future wife, Marie and exited the Society of Mary to wed. Joe and Marie lived in Cleveland for several years and later relocated to Youngstown, where he continued his education at Youngstown State University and received his Doctorate Degree in Mathematics. He was hired as a Professor of Mathematics by Youngstown State University, where he worked for over 25 years, until his retirement.

After Marie’s passing, Joe was fortunate enough to find love again when he met Jacqueline “Jackie” Frommelt and they shared vows in 2009.

A longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Joe attended Mass each morning with Jackie and was a former member of the church’s choir, an usher and cantor.

Joe volunteered much of his time at St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen and conducting a communion service each Thursday at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. A talented woodcarver, Joe filled his free time with creating many beautiful religious wood pieces of art through the years.

In addition to his wife Jackie, Joe is survived by his children, James (Holly) Welch of Youngstown and Nicole “Nikki” Wheatley of Austintown; grandchildren, Chelsea (Mike) Vitucci, Jaqueline Welch, Chase Welch, Ashlee Wheatley, Angeleena Wheatley and Nick (Josie) Wheatley and great-grandchildren, Riley, Vincenzo, Maverick, Jameson, Halee and Emilia.

In addition to his first wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 28 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, September 29 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

