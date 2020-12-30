Joseph A. Ramun, Jr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Ramun, Jr., 78, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 22, 2020 at Mercy Health Boardman after a short illness.

Joseph was born September 13, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Ida Coppola Ramun.

A lifelong area resident, Joe was a 1960 graduate of Lowellville High School.

He attended Youngstown State University until enlisting in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served his country for three years, returning to this area after his honorable discharge in 1966.

Mr. Ramun worked his entire 40-year career in finance. He first began working for Associates Finance, then Society Bank which is now Key Bank, and retired from First Western Bank in New Castle as Vice President of Installment Loans.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

Some of Joe’s favorite past times included golfing with his friends, his weekly coffee meeting with his buddies at Burger King, which he has dearly missed during the pandemic, cheering on the Browns and Buckeyes, relaxing and reading a good western novel in the evening and going on trips with his wife and family. A caring, gentle, and loving man, Joe will always be remembered for his generosity and being there for everyone.

Joe leaves his wife, the former Kathy Diana, whom he married May 4, 1968; his son, Joseph D. Ramun of Struthers; brother, David Ramun of Lowellville; two sisters, Kathleen (Danny) Libert of Cortland and Carole Wizer of Pittsburgh; and a host of in-laws and nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

A private funeral service was held for the immediate family at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

