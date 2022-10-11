POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, our beloved Jonathon, 27, of Poland, Ohio left this earth and entered the gates of Heaven.

Jonathon was the beloved youngest son of Larry Sapp of Deerfield and Debra (Craig) Fisher of Poland.

He also leaves behind sisters, Rebekah (Adam) Gibbs, Kristen (Paul) Frazzini, and Ashlee (Zachary) Baer; brothers, Stephen (Mallory) Sapp, and Jordan (Michaela) Sapp; stepsister, Lindsey (Matthew) Fisher-Hunt; and stepbrother, Rob Fisher; nieces and nephews, Mason, Gavin, Peyton, Emersyn, Kohen, Eli, Barrett, Shepherd, Bella, Nico, Wyatt and another on the way; and also a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We can’t think of a single person that Jonathon met who didn’t immediately call him friend.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Jane Sapp, Harold and Carol Fahnstock.



Jonathon was a 2014 graduate of Struthers High school and a 2016 graduate of MCCTC.

In 2018, Jonathon fulfilled a lifelong dream of working at Cedar Point. In 2020, Jonathon fulfilled his ultimate dream of operating the roller coasters. He most recently worked as a cashier at Giant Eagle in Poland.

Jonathon had an incredible work ethic and found great joy in working as a cashier. Jonathon had many repeat customers in his checkout line because of the kindness, joy, and love he shared with everyone he encountered.



Jonathon loved the Lord with his whole heart. He loved his family, had an infectious laugh, and his hugs were legendary. He immensely enjoyed worship concerts, roller coasters, and WWE. His laugh was infectious, and his hugs were legendary. We have and will continue to learn so much from Jonathon’s testimony and life, especially his unconditional love. He shared his love for others and passion for life freely and he was always inviting others to join him on his next adventure. We don’t think we will know until we get to heaven just how many people our sweet Jonathon touched.



We are devastated in losing Jonathon but we will forever be thankful for the 27 years that we were blessed to have him. Thank you Lord, for Jonathon. We know he is now worshiping, arms raised high at the feet of Jesus, and we are comforted in knowing that we will one day be with him again.



Please join us in celebrating the life of Jonathon on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road in Youngstown with Pastor Annie Parker officiating.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.



