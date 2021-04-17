Jonathan David Panick, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan David Panick, 32, passed away tragically from an automobile accident Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021.

Jonathan, known by his family and friends as “Jon,” was born October 8, 1988 in Youngstown, the son of Linda M. Berry and William C. Panick, Sr.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 2007. Jon later attended St. Bonaventure University in New York and Columbus Community College in Ohio, studying construction management.

He worked in commercial construction throughout the country.

During his earlier years, Jon played recreational soccer and baseball. When attending Cardinal Mooney High School, he played football. He enjoyed snow skiing, golf, camping and being in the great outdoors.

Jon was a devoted son and brother. He loved spending time with his family.

Jon is survived by his mother, Linda M. Berry of North Lima; his father, William C. Panick, Sr. of Boardman; two brothers, James R. Best of Youngstown and William C. Panick, Jr. of Struthers; his uncles, Bruce (Pat) Berry of Poland, Dennis Berry of Struthers, Thomas Berry of Boardman, Rick (MaryJo) Berry of North Lima, James Berry of Poland and Ed Berry of Lake Milton; three aunts, Janet Ruehle of Poland, MaryLou (Chuck) Korda of Boardman and Julie (Gary) Heasley of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; many close cousins and his girlfriend, Marissa Wong of San Francisco, California.

Jon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mary Berry, Charles and Dorothy Panick and his Uncle, David Ruehle.

Family and friends may call on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Jon’s life on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor MaryJo Berry officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we politely ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

