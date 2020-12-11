John Ziccardi, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Ziccardi, 45, passed away Friday evening, December 4, 2020 at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

John was born May 24, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John, Sr. and Elisa Sorvillo Ziccardi.

Raised in New Middletown, John was a 1994 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

A very hard worker, John worked for Nemenz IGA, Ski Limited and Sheely’s Furniture after graduating high school and while attending The Tri-State College of Massotherapy. After completing his Massotherapy degree, he worked for several doctors in the area. In his desire to help people, John became an EMT, working for Rural Metro and Clemente McKay Ambulance Service. It was that same desire that lead him to be a Patient Care Technician/Emergency Assistant in the ER at St. Elizabeth Hospital Northside and Austintown.

In 2008, John decided to make his home in Middleburg, Florida, a suburb of Jacksonville, Florida. He worked for Baptist Health Hospital in the ER as an Anesthesiologist Technician. He went on to receive his Associate Degree in Science Respiratory Care With Honors from the Florida State College at Jacksonville.

John most enjoyed being around his two beautiful daughters, loving family and friends. He loved tinkering and fixing things, playing cards, video games, shooting pool, working on cars, yard work, fishing and most of all lending a helping hand to whoever needed it. He will always be remembered for his gentle ways, kind eyes, loving nature, big heart, GREAT personality, crazy sense of humor, and most of all his wonderful, radiant, and infectious smile.

John leaves behind his two beautiful, loving daughters, Sophia Ann and Olivia Marie Ziccardi; his mother, Elisa Sorvillo Ziccardi; his siblings, Christina (David) Horton of Struthers, Michael (Rachael) Ziccardi of Struthers and Nicole (Dale) Nitzsky of Boardman and nephews and nieces, Samuel, Jonathan and Sarah Horton, Zachary and Erin Ziccardi and Hannah, Dale and Niko Nitzsky.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Sr.; grandparents, Thomas and Marian Ziccardi and Joseph and Carmela Sorvillo; four uncles, Danny and John Sorvillo, Tony Currao and Patrick Valentino; two aunts, Josephine Sorvillo Cataffa and Janet Truitt Sorvillo and three cousins, Deana Valentino, Joey Sorvillo, and Lisa Currao. He will be greatly missed by his remaining aunts, uncles and many cousins. Rest in peace my beautiful boy.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Ziccardi family.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for John on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

