John W. Lissi, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Lissi, 72, died Sunday evening, July 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

John was born May 24, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of William and Jennie (Yanno) Lissi.

A lifelong area resident, John attended Struthers High School.

He was employed at Youngstown Steel Door until becoming disabled in a car accident.

Some of John’s favorite interests included mowing his grass, going out to eat, and meeting his friends for coffee at Arby’s and McDonald’s. He loved his role as an uncle and enjoyed buying treats and candy for his nieces and nephews on special occasions and for the holidays. John especially enjoyed the comfort and companionship of his cat, Turnip, in recent years.

John will be forever missed and remembered by his sisters, Rosanne Bukowski of Lowellville, Beverly Loshuck of Campbell, and Diane Lissi of Lowellville, with whom he made his home; nieces and nephews, Renee (Kevin Boland) Bukowski, John Loshuck, Christine (Larry) Price, and Lisa (Jeff) England; great-nephew, John IV and great-nieces, Alexis, Riley, Payton and Leah.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, William “Billy” Lissi and brothers-in-law, Kenny Bukowski and John Loshuck II.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lowellville.

