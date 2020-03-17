John W. Hertzel, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Hertzel, 68 of Poland, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Center in Poland, surrounded by his family.

John, known by his family and friends as “John John”, was born June 22, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Martin and Patricia (Fealey) Hertzel.

John graduated from Thornridge High School in Dalton, Illinois and was a lifelong resident of Chicago until he moved to the Youngstown, Ohio in 2015.

He was an electrician and founder of Intergrated Project Resources in Salem, Ohio. John was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 134 in Chicago.

John was an avid fan of baseball and was a devoted Chicago White Sox fan. He enjoyed music, traveling, especially to the Turks and Caios Islands and enjoyed life to the fullest.

John is survived by a daughter, Dorie Maryan of Indianapolis, Indiana; a grandson; three brothers, Martin (Patricia) Hertzel and Daniel (Marilyn) Hertzel, both of Chicago, Illinois and Pastor Tom (Patricia) Hertzel of Poland, Ohio and a sister, MaryElizabeth Hertzel of Boston, Massachusetts.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, James Hertzel and two brothers, Tim Hertzel and an infant brother, Jimmy Hertzel.

There will be funeral service on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Thompson-Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 95th Street in Oak Lawn.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home with services to follow.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Foundation Research, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in memory of John.

John was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and a friend to all. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

