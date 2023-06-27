COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. John Thomas Waddington “Jack” left us peacefully on Saturday evening, June 24, 2023, with his beloved wife, Dorothy Waddington (Evans) by his side.

Jack leaves behind his four children, Laura Ann, 63, Kathleen, 60, Donnie Kishton, 56 (Gloria) and John, 54 (Rebekah) and joins his late daughter, Laura Jane, in Heaven.

His wonderful parents, John A. and Katherine Waddington and his brother, Preston, preceded him in death.

Jack was deeply devoted to his family and was an unforgettable father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He succeeded in everything he put his mind to, earning his Ph.D. in Plant Physiology from the University of Nebraska. He was blessed to travel and live all over the world. Jack spent his life working hard and loving deeply. He spent many wonderful vacations at the Outer Banks and Deep Creek Maryland with his whole family, in one house, believe it or not, that will be remembered as some of the best times a family could ever have. He will be remembered for all the heart (and many many laughs) he shared with his wide circle of friends and family. Jack had a wit that could be challenged by few. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity and strength and was full of love for those he was leaving behind. He will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Noon on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, with Msgr. Peter Polando officiating. Family and friends will be received from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts-Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420, in memory of John Waddington.

