YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Terrence Galanses, age 76, died peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, in San Jose, Costa Rica, after a lengthy hospitalization for a lung infection.

John was born December 11, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Adeline (Santine) Galanses.

John always had a passion for radio broadcasting and when he was just 13, he became the youngest disc jockey ever in the Youngstown area after being hired at WBBW by Tony Ross. His on air name was John Terry and he soon became known for his rich resonating voice and charismatic personality. During his high school years, he also worked as a disc jockey at WHOT.

After graduating from The Rayen School in 1963, John attended Northwestern University, studying radio/television/film.

Throughout his career, he was an on air personality and general manager for many stations including WEAM in Virginia, WEAW in Chicago and several stations in Puerto Rico but his biggest accomplishments were the eight radio stations that he played a major role in building.

While a student at Northwestern University, he filed an application with the FCC to build a new radio station in the Youngstown area. That station, WGFT 1500, went on the air May 8, 1976 with John as vice president and general manager.

Following the sale of WGFT, John moved to Florida, where he built and managed radio station WWUS, US – 1, in Big Pine Key. To this day US-1 is one of the most powerful stations in Key West and John‘s most beloved station. Shortly after putting US -1 on the air, John met Frank Kulisky. Frank and his wife, Linda, would go on to become John’s business partners and best friends.

John and Frank joined forces to build six radio stations with John handling the engineering aspects, applications and then managing the stations. These stations were WFKZ Key Largo, WPLC Marathon Key, WVIG Virgin Islands, WCCG Folly Beach, WAVI St. Croix and WVGN St. Thomas. Seven months after going on the air, the stations in the Virgin Islands were destroyed by hurricane Hugo. Not long after this disaster, John sold his stations.

In 1989, John went to Costa Rica to vacation and learn Spanish. In three days, he met Eduardo and they’ve been together ever since. Moving to Costa Rica in 2000, he and Eduardo opened a tanning salon, Tropical Fantasy, which they operated for 16 years.

John delighted in basking in the sun, especially at Jaco Beach in Costa Rica with Eduardo, Candy and Roger. He enjoyed cooking and prepared dinner most nights. John loved to return home to Youngstown to visit his family, savor his mother’s Italian cooking, and relish in some of his hometown favorites such as Jay’s Hot Dogs and DiRusso’s Sausage.

A member of the Episcopalian church, John attended The Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in San Jose, Costa Rica and always enjoyed attending services at Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown when he returned home.

John will be deeply missed by his husband, Eduardo, whom he married on November 13, 2013; his dear sister, Carol (Dennis) Gomez; niece, Laurie (Bob) Henes; nephew, John (Debbie) Gomez; great-nieces and great-nephew, Elly, Mary, Jordan and John and many loving cousins. He also leaves his dear friend, Doug Harris. Doug and John worked together at the stations in the Virgin Islands and went on to become lifelong friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Olga and brother-in-law, Hector and his beloved dogs, Daisy, Candy and Roger.

A memorial Mass was held for John on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at The Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Costa Rica.

