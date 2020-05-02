John Tablack, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Tablack, 95, died Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

John was born July 23, 1924 in Struthers, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Patrick) Tablack.

He was a 1942 graduate of Struthers High School and attended Youngstown College.

In 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was stationed on the USS Tennessee and was honorably discharged with the rank of Fire Controlman Third Class in 1946. Upon returning home from his military service, he married his childhood sweetheart, the former Margaret Porvaznick, on September 7, 1946. They made a home in Campbell and later moved to Nebo in Struthers, where they raised their daughters.

Mr. Tablack began his career with Youngstown Sheet and Tube, then worked for the P & LE Railroad and later, Fitzsimmons Steel. He finished his career with Copperweld Steel of Warren, retiring in July of 1989.

A proud veteran, he was a member of the Struthers VFW Post 3538 and served as a past Commander with the organization.

His wife, Margaret, of 70 years, preceded him in death on September 22, 2016.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hamilla of Struthers and grandchildren, Rachel (George Beaver) Hamilla of Leetonia and Kyle Stevens of Austintown.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, James Stevens; sisters, Anne Mattis and Mary Baird and brothers, George and Sam Tablack.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held for the family and interment took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

