LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Stanley Liggett, 89, of Lowellville, died Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

He was born November 4, 1932 in Lowellville, a son of Elmer and Ruth (Stanley) Liggett and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1950 graduate of Lowellville High School and graduated from Trinidad State University in 1952.

Following college, John enlisted in the United States Army and had served in the Korean War.

He worked for Sharon Steel and Carbon Limestone and then retired as a machinist from the Falcon Foundry. He was an assistant football coach at Lowellville High School, had served as the assistant fire chief in Lowellville.

He was a member of Western Star Lodge # 21, a member of the Lowellville Rod & Gun Club and was a member of the American Legion Post in Lowellville for 69 years and was a Post Commander. He was a member of both Lowellville and Struthers Presbyterian Churches.

His wife, the former, Louise Pavuk, whom he married March 18, 1966, died May 7, 2015.

John leaves a son, Hunter (Michele) Liggett of Struthers; granddaughter, Jeannie Liggett of Las Vegas; a great-grandson, Tony; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Liggett; a brother William (Gerri) of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; a nephew, two nieces and their families and his caregiver and friend, Brandy Kennedy.

Besides his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by his son, Tony Liggett.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. Friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

