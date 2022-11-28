LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert Hvisdak, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 26, 2022. His family was by his side during his final moments.



John was born September 22, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of John and Catherine (Kay Burich). He was brother to Shirley, Jane and Bob.

Graduating high school in 1961, John was a lifelong resident of Lowellville. He married his high school sweetheart Diane (Menichini) on October 31, 1964 and became father to Gina, John, and Danielle. He and Diane raised their children in the same house John grew up in.



For almost 50 years, John was employed by Falcon Foundry in Lowellville before retiring in 2012.

A sports enthusiast, John was an avid Michigan and 49ers fan. John enjoyed playing both bocce and softball for the Lowellville leagues and often traveled for tournaments. He cherished his annual trips to Columbus with friends for the state high school basketball games. He shared his passion for the sport as he coached both boys and girls basketball teams for the Lowellville Schools. In addition, John enjoyed umpiring for local softball leagues. His greatest joy was supporting his kids and while his health permitted, grandkids, as they competed.



John will forever be remembered by his family, especially his three children, Gina (Ivan) Solak, John (Lori) Hvisdak and Danielle (Robert) Bates; seven grandchildren, Taylor (Shane) Sievert, J.T. Hvisdak, Kaye (Javi) Troncoso, Nate Solak, Matt, Ryan and Carter Hvisdak; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Emry Seivert; sister, Jane Kapics; and his four in-laws, Paul Menichini, John Terranova, Andrea Hvisdak, and Charles Treharne.



Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ella Rose Solak; two siblings, Shirley Terranova and Robert Hvisdak; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Louise Menichini; and brother and sisters-in law; Ron Kapics, Carol Treharne, and Carol Menichini.



Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. Following the calling hours, there will be a short funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a dinner at the Holy Rosary Educational Center.



