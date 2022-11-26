STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Rock, 91, of Struthers, died Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Inn at Walker Mill.

He was born July 25, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of John and Elizabeth (Macko) Rock and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was an Air Force veteran.

He worked as a pipe inspector for Youngstown Sheet & Tube and was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

His wife of 63 years, the former Doris Swartz, whom he married June 10, 1953, died February 20, 2017.

He is survived by his three daughters, Connie (Nick) Styn of Hubbard, Ohio, Patti (Larry) Morris of Campbell, Ohio, and Karen (Joe) Petrus of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Nicole (Todd) Alexander, Nick (Melissa) Styn, Matthew (Kayla) Sidell, Chris (Melanie) Styn, Ryan (Julie) Sidell, Jamie (Eric) Petrus, Danielle (Zach) Brock and Larry Morris and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by his two sisters, Gloria Zame and Betty Jane Lamb.

Friends will be received 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers followed by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers with Father Philip Rogers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.