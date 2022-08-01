POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Ramun, 76, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic.

John was born May 6, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Michael Ramun and Louise V. Ramun.



He was a 1964 graduate of Rayen High School.

In 1973 John founded an industrial demolition and contracting business together with his father. John was the owner and president of several Youngstown, Ohio based companies, including Allied Consolidated Industries, Allied Erecting & Dismantling Co., Inc. and the manufacturing business, Allied-Gator, Inc.



Throughout his many decades of hard work and relentless dedication to his family businesses, John pioneered many new and innovative demolition techniques which enabled his dismantling company to successfully perform some of the most complex and large-scale demolition projects ever accomplished in the U.S. He was also an extremely gifted inventor who held over 100 U.S. and foreign patents over the course of his career. John’s manufacturing business, Allied-Gator, began in 1978 when he and his father designed, built and patented the world’s first hydraulically powered mobile shear. Today Allied-Gator designs, builds and sells, hydraulic powered demolition and recycling equipment to customers across the globe.



John will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his love for his family and his faith in the Lord. John loved to spend time with his wife, his sons and his employees. He was a devoted Christian who loved Jesus and loved studying the Bible. John was committed to his relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a committed member of Bethel Friends Church in Poland, Ohio. There he served on the Spiritual Life Ministry Team, the Administrative Council and many other ministries of the church. John also participated in the Sunday school program, Bible studies and the church’s weekly prayer meetings. John also participated in the Kathryn Kuhlman Ministries.



He will be sadly missed by his wife of 40 years, Anna Ramun; his five sons, John P. Ramun, Mark (Valerie) Ramun, Michael R. Ramun, Matthew (Lindsay) Ramun and Marc (Cheree) Naples; as well as his four grandchildren. He also leaves behind his mother, Louise V. Ramun and his brother, Michael David Ramun.

Besides his father, John was preceded in death by a brother, Mickey and two sisters, Joanne and Gloria.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road in Poland with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the churchm 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

