John R. Humphrey, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Humphrey, 73, of Struthers, died Sunday morning, October 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born January 26, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, a son of John and Ruth (Reed) Humphrey and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of East Palestine High School and had worked for Tarpaulin and part-time for Morgan Oil in Struthers.

He was a Marine Corps veteran and fought for his country in Vietnam.

John was also an active member of Struthers United Methodist Church and loved his church family.

John was a jokester and enjoyed making everyone smile. He was so kind and always positive, even on his worst days. He will be missed by all who knew him.

His first wife, the former Charlotte “Joie” Ward, whom he married October 31, 1981, died January 10, 2014.

Besides his wife, Arlene “Lyn” Humphrey, he leaves a stepdaughter, Shane Anne; a sister, Ruth (Dennis) Swingle of Fairview, Texas; a sister-in-law, Pat Wiles of Atlanta, Georgia and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, and his first wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edgar Wiles.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Struthers United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Theobald officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m., prior to the service. A dinner will follow the service at the church and burial will take place Wednesday morning, October 27.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.