John R. Chaban, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Chaban, 84, formerly of Walnut Grove Circle in Struthers, passed away Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at Hampton Woods Nursing Center in Poland surrounded by his family..

John was born May 26, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Julia Chaban.

He graduated in 1954 from East High School.

After high school, John joined the United States Air Force, making the military his career, serving over 20 years and retiring as a Master Sergeant. During his time in the service, John earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Commendation Medal, Small Arms Expert Markmanship Ribbon and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

Following his retirement, John became a licensed Real Estate Agent.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in Youngstown.

John was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, camping and fishing. In younger years, he enjoyed bowling and played on several leagues. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

John is survived by two sons, Keith (Darlene) James of New Baden, Illinois and Thomas James of Orlando, Florida; two daughters, Julia B. (John) Sutch of Sebastian, Florida and Teresa (Michael) Kramer of New Port Richey, Florida; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and his brother-in-law, William (Dianna) Cash of Amarillo, Texas.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, the former Elizabeth “Libby” A. Cash, whom he married on April 4, 1962 and died August 3, 2020 and a daughter, Kathryn A. Clagett.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held for the family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Poland Riverside Cemetery with Fr. Mykaylo Farynets officiating. There were no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110 in memory of John.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

