YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Stanek, 95, passed away on Sunday morning, May 21, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

John was born March 23, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jacob and Veronica Hopko Stanek.

Raised in Youngstown’s Lansingville neighborhood, John attended grade school at St. Matthias Catholic School and attended Woodrow Wilson High School.

Mr. Stanek worked various jobs before finding his niche as truck driver. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 377 and was a driver for Industrial Roofing for 32 years, retiring in 1987.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling to casinos and playing his lottery numbers. John was fun-loving and always up for an adventure.

A dedicated and loving family, John was the best husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa anyone could ever ask for. He was affectionately known by his grandsons and great-granddaughters as “Grandpa Peno.” John loved attending his grandsons’ sporting events and also hunting, fishing and golfing with them. In later years, he looked forward to his great-granddaughters coming to town for visits. He especially treasured the memorable family trips with them to Deer Park.

His loving wife of 55 years, the former Lucy Ponzio, whom he married July 14, 1951, preceded him in death on August 25, 2006. He leaves to carry on his memory, his daughter, Luann (Nick) Rulli of Canfield; grandsons, Nicholas Rulli of Youngstown and Dennis (Jessica) Rulli of Marysville, Michigan; three great-granddaughters, Lyla, Lauren and Emmylou Rulli and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his grandfurchildren, Ace and Smooch, who adored him.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Joseph Stanek; sisters, Mary (Joe) Fedor, Helen (Eugene) Thomas, Dorothy (Matt and Frank) Stosic-Monico; brothers-in-law, Carlo Ponzio and Sal (Nancy) Ponzio; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Don) Telfer and Theresa (Carl) Gevaras and nephews, James Fedor and Matt (Beth) Stosic.

A private funeral service was held for the family on Wednesday at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home and interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.

John’s presence and love will be sadly missed by his only daughter and best friend, Luann. She is so thankful for all the time they got to spend together and the wonderful memories they made.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

