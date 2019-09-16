John N. Nanosky, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John N. Nanosky, 96, formerly of New Middletown passed away Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 at Woodlands at AustinWoods in Austintown.

John was born July 26, 1923 in Bradenton, Florida, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Lysak) Nanosky.

He graduated from The Rayen School and enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving during World War II.

He worked for Bank One and the former Union National Bank in Youngstown for 23 years, working in the positions as a branch manager and loan department, before retiring in March, 1988.

John was a member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, where he served as a deacon and usher.

He enjoyed bowling and golfing.

John is survived by two children, Janis (Phil) Barth of Poland and Mickey (Linda) Nanosky of Kinsman, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ron (Kim) Nanosky of Boardman, Nick (Christina) Nanosky and Scott (Sarah) Nanosky, both of Youngstown, Greg (Christine) Barth of Davenport, Iowa and Brian (Ciara) Barth of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Iris Nanosky and Elijah and Joanna Barth; three nieces and one nephew.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, the former Amy A. Moore, whom he married on November 10, 1944, died August 21, 2016 and two brothers and their wives, Joseph (Rita) Nanosky and Michael (Frances) Nanosky.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Boulevard in Boardman with Reverend Randy Brunko officiating.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, September 18, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Evangel Baptist Church, with funeral services to follow.

Interment will take place Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Contributions may be made to the Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of John.

John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

