POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Hynes, Sr., 79, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

John, affectionately known as Mike, was born December 6, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Alma Kennedy Hynes.

Raised in Struthers, Mike graduated in 1960 from Cardinal Mooney High School.

In August of that year, Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England. After four years of dedicated service, Mike was honorably discharged and returned to Struthers.

He went on to work for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company which kicked off his long career in the steel industry. He retired as Manager of Safety and Workmen’s Compensation in 2004 after 40 years of service.

Artistically talented, Mike was a natural born carpenter. He had a carpentry shop in his basement where he enjoyed spending his time working with wood. He also was skilled at drawing and was often found doodling the outline of the United States, including each state, with near exactness. A wordsmith, Mike appreciated the daily challenge of the New York Times Crossword Puzzle, as well as working in his over abundant vegetable garden. Mike, aka “Pop” to his beloved grandchildren, hosted “Pop Parties” serving popcorn and popsicles whenever the opportunity presented itself. He was a loyal fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pirates.

Mike, a gentle man of few words, will be remembered for his welcoming nature, dry wit and his own way of loving.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Patricia McCabe, whom he married September 7, 1968; three children, Mollie (Jim) Francis of Evansville, Indiana, John “Mike” Michael (Amy) Hynes, Jr. of Bath, Ohio and Patrick (April) Hynes of Westerville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Michael, Marshall and James Francis, Emily, Ryan, Erik and Nathan Hynes; sisters-in-law, Janet Hynes (Carl Phillips) of Austintown, Ohio, Connie (Mike) French of Manhattan Beach, California and Carol McCabe of Rocky River, Ohio and three brothers-in-law, Jim McCabe of Hemet, California, Randy (Shirley) McCabe of Orange Beach, Alabama and Jeff (Patty) McCabe of Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Hynes; sisters, Nancy Savko and Joanne Burrows and his brother-in-law, Jerry McCabe.

Family will receive friends, Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. A Memorial Mass will follow at the church on at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Phillip Rogers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Mike’s family requests that gifts take the form of contributions to Project SEARCH, in memory of John Michael Hynes, Sr., Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, MLC 5030, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026.

Funeral arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.