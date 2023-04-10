POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Sosnowski, 74, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

John was born June 18, 1948 in Youngstown.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1966 and continued on to attend Penn State Jr. College.

John served in the Army Reserves and also worked at Packard Electric for 38 years, retiring in 2007.

He was a talented carpenter, enjoyed building model cars, had a love for fishing and always looked forward to his annual fishing trips. He was an avid sports fan with a passion for all Cleveland teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was also an active member of the St. Nicholas Church.

John leaves to forever cherish his memory, his beloved daughter, Keight Sosnowski of Youngstown; she was the light of his life and he was always so proud of her. He also leaves behind two sisters, Karen Bundy of McKinney, Texas and Joanie Smith (Kim – who he was proud to call his “brother”) of Canfield; nieces, Audrey Niebes (Kevin), Jessica Smith (Nik Skokowski) and Megan Coe (Clayton) and nephew, Jason Bundy (Eileen).



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann Sosnowski and his infant son, Scott.



He was a kindhearted soul, a genuine person and we all wish to hear just one more of his stories. He did everything in his life with great compassion for his family and family of friends. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a prayer service on Friday, April 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with John's family.

