YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Kopcsos, 74, passed away Monday morning, May 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

John Michael was born November 18, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John and Katherine Vlosich Kopcsos.

John, a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Class of 1967, went on to attend Youngstown State University.

In 1969, John decided to leave college and enlist in the United States Navy. He proudly served during the Vietnam War, as an electrician on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA-42). In 1972, he was honorably discharged with the rank of EM3 and went on to serve at the Naval Reserve Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Maryland until December 22, 1974.

John was employed at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until its closing, followed by Sawhill Tubular, and later, AK Steel in Sharon, Pennsylvania. After 30 years of service, he retired in 2002.

For over ten years, John enjoyed coaching softball for the Poland Community Baseball Association. An avid outdoorsman, John, at the age of 12, learned to appreciate the sport of hunting. He was an active conservationist, a hunter safety instructor and life member and area representative of Whitetails Unlimited. John was also a former member and past president of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club and a member of the Mahoning Valley Gun Collectors. John was a 20-year member of the Poland American Legion Post #15.

John enjoyed numerous trips to Las Vegas and family vacations to Disney World. He loved his family and was happiest when he was with them. He will be fondly remembered for his dry sense of humor, fun-loving nature, and his generosity, especially to his daughters.

John leaves his wife of over 44 years, the former Claire Melillo, whom he married August 26, 1978 and two daughters, Christina Lynn Kopcsos of Struthers and Alisha Ann (Dr. David) Benson of Saint Marys, Ohio. John also leaves numerous cousins who were like siblings to him.



John’s family will receive friends Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland; a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.

