John M. (Jack) Hatala, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. (Jack) Hatala, 84, of Poland died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, October 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Jack was born February 23, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of John and Mary Holecko Hatala and had been a lifelong area resident.

He attended grade school at St. Matthias and finished in 1950. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and graduated in 1954. Jack was an Army veteran serving in the 12th Cavalry Division stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana.

He had been a store manager for Loblaw-National Tea Company and had advanced to the produce buyer for all of the company stores. When the company left the area, he worked for

Shop and Save in New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

Jack was a longtime parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown. He was a former member of the Eagles in Brookville, Pennsylvania. and Youngstown, a member of the Croatian Club in Bessemer, Pennsylvania and had been a charter member of the All Saints Council #5371 Knights of Columbus.

An avid outdoorsman, Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his grandkids. He also enjoyed barbequing and relaxing on the porch at his hunting camp. He had a passion for gardening and was also a longtime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He looked forward to his monthly breakfast meetings with the members of the class of 1950 from St. Matthias and the social events throughout the year.

Besides his wife of 63 years, the former Patricia Ann Hassey, whom he married October 5, 1957, he leaves his son, John Hatala of Columbiana; three daughters, Debbie (Bruce) Kowal of Poland, Cheryl (Tom) Fabian of Arizona and Karen (Ben) Chaszeyka of New Springfield; his brother, Deacon Ray (Susan) Hatala of Poland; eight grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Hatala, Sara and Benny Chaszeyka, Monica (Robert) Koby, Thomas (Alexis) Fabian, Allison Kowal, Karlie (Conner) McDermott and Randy (Erin) Hatala and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, John Wayne Hatala.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the church with Father Stephen Zeigler officiating.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

