John M. Felker, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Felker, 63, of Boardman, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with illness.

Loving husband of Susan for 37 years. Devoted and cherished father of Jacquelyn (Sean) and Christopher.

Preceded in death by his parents, Earl Felker and Andrea Couse; brother, David and nephew, Michael.

Survived by brothers Bill and Tim; stepsister, Donna Tobias and special sister-in-law, Mary Rose Fisher.

Beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. John was driven by his fierce love for his family and truly lived larger than life.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a funeral service at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Brian Ethridge, officiating.

Condolences may be sent at beckerorbits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.