POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Calabrese, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Jack was born November 20, 1932 in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Patsy “Charles” and Clara Rocco Calabrese.

Raised in Hillsville, Jack was a graduate of Bessemer High School, Class of 1950. He attended Youngstown College and after one semester went on to receive his license from the Barber School of Pittsburgh.

He was employed as a barber at the Midlothian Barber Shop in Pittsburgh.

He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1953. He served two years and was honorably discharged in 1955.

After returning to the area, Jack met the love of his life, the former Geraldine “Gerri” Leeson and they were married on May 11, 1957. As newlyweds, Jack and Gerri settled in Struthers, and later made their home in New Middletown and finally, Poland.

Jack owned and operated the Sportsmen Barber Shop in Struthers and later the Razor’s Edge at the Southern Park Mall where he retired after 30 years of service.

Jack was a member of the former Esquire Club in Struthers and was a member of the Boardman Rotary Club where he was honored to be the recipient of the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award. Jack was a member of the St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Jack enjoyed music, especially Frank Sinatra and jazz and had a love for golf. He belonged to numerous golf leagues, was a member of the Salem Hills Golf Club and Stoneybrook Golf Club and Country Club in Sarasota, Florida. Most recently, he was a starter at Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland. Jack, with Gerri at his side, enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, traveling to Hawaii and St. Croix, the annual Calabrese family vacations to Oak Island, North Carolina, as well as travel trips to visit family.

Jack was a good friend to many. With his huge personality and contagious laugh, he never met anyone who did not become his friend.

Jack’s greatest love was his family. To his children and grandchildren, he was their strongest supporter, biggest fan and was present for all their activities, sporting events and milestones in life.

Jack and Gerri shared 60 years of marriage until her passing on June 27, 2017. Jack leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Gina (Brad) Schumer of Poland, Ohio, Lisa (John) Beach of Charleston, South Carolina and Richard (Sue) Calabrese of Cave Creek, Arizona; five grandchildren, David (Giannalisa) Schumer, Kenzie (Kyle) Powell, Matthew and Kennon Beach and Kevin Calabrese; five great-grandchildren, Marin, Luca, Gia, Tosca and Reagan; and his godson, Dr. Thomas Traikoff of Canfield, Ohio.

Jack’s family will receive guests Friday, June 3, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A prayer service will be held Saturday June 4, at 10:15 a.m.at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church with Fr. Stephen Ziegler officiating.

The family requests any gifts be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America in Jack’s name, c/o CureSarcoma.org or to 9899 Main Street, Suite 204, Damascus, MD, 20872.

