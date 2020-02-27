John J. Valley, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Valley, 82, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center, emergency room.

John, known by his family and friends as “Jack”, was born February 6, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Ameal and Helen (Turek) Valley.

Jack graduated from Boardman High School.

He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. After the war, Jack returned to the Youngstown area.

Jack was a painter for Local Union #476, retiring in 2003. He previously worked with many contractors including Joe Perkins Building Company.

Jack was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

He enjoyed attending classic car shows in the area and he owned a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Classic Car. During his free time, Jack was a woodworker and enjoyed working with his hands building projects for many family and friends. He also enjoyed riding his bike and being in the great outdoors.

Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Mary Ann Petrencik whom he married on April 26, 1969; three siblings, Neal Valley of Potomac, Montana, Renee Valley of Missoula, Montana and Michelle Hoffman of Solon, Ohio; Aunt Carolyn “Tim” Miller of Poland and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Brad Hoffman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Family and friends may call on Monday, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the church, with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of Jack.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

