John J. Schiffhauer, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J Schiffhauer, 84 of Columbiana, died Friday evening, February 5, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

He was born October 31, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of James and Jessie (Hyland) Schiffhauer and came to the area as a child.

John was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School where he was a quarterback for the football team.

He served in the Army and was stationed at the Redstone Arsenal where he worked with Nike Missles under the direction of Wernher Von Braun.

John worked many years for the railroad. First for Erie Lackawana which became part of Conrail, and now Norfolk Southern and CSX.

Besides his wife, the former Judith Sargent, whom he married May 29, 1965, he leaves two sons, John Schiffhauer, Jr. of Vancouver, Washington and Steven Schiffhauer of Youngstown. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Steven, Alexandria, Kathleen, Jack and Ella Schiffhauer.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours and burial will be private.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

