John J. Cretella, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Cretella, 68 of Girard, passed away Sunday morning, March 22, 2020 at St.Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

John was born October 20, 1951 in Youngstown, the son of the late Louis and Ellouise (Lonardo) Cretella.

He graduated from Girard High School in 1969 and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a engineer for Conrail for over 20 years before retiring.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, the former Paulette A. Catheline, whom he married on October 5, 1970; a son, Mark J. (Kate) Cretella of Girard; two grandchildren, Nora Cretella and Louie Cretella; .

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rosemary Cretella.

Per John’s requests, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handle by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John J. Cretella, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.