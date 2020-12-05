John J. Aquisto, Jr., New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Aquisto, Jr., 62, died Friday, December 4, 2020, after a short illness at Mercy Health in Boardman.

John was born February 27, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Grace (Speerbrecher) Aquisto, Sr.

A lifelong area resident, John was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

John worked as a painter and fabricator for the majority of his career, working most recently for Allied Erecting and Dismantling, until this past January.

John’s happy place was tinkering in his garage. He had a love of cars and enjoyed operating his own business, Automotive Solutions, at his home for many years. He also enjoyed drag racing at Youngstown Drag City. More than anything, he enjoyed being “Papa” to his four grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife, the former Teresa E. Stanislaw, whom he married June 29, 1976; two sons, John J. (Beth) Aquisto III of North Lima and Nick (Jessie) Aquisto of Sitka, Alaska; sister, Roseann Aquisto of Florida and his four grandchildren, Taylor, Kamron, Rileigh and Nicholas.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 9, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Guests, whose health allows, are kindly asked to wear a mask, follow the six-foot rule and do not linger if you are not staying for the service.

