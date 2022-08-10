POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John I. Raybuck, 66, of Poland, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown surrounded by his family.

He was born March 15, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Dallas and Dorothy (Inglis) Raybuck and had been a lifelong area resident.

John was a 1975 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

He retired in 2007 from General Motors in Lordstown after 30 years of service.

John was an avid fan of all Cleveland sports teams. He enjoyed classic cars, collecting baseball cards, fishing trips to Canada and his outboard motor collection. He also rode and collected antique motorcycles.

Besides his wife, the former Barbara Brunner, whom he married July 1, 1978, he leaves three sons, John Raybuck of Mount Morris, Michigan, James (Kristy) Raybuck of Poland and Robert (Paige) Raybuck of Catawba Island; three grandchildren, Marcus, Emma and Reid and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Raybuck.

Per John’s wishes, private services were held by his family.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.