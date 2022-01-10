STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Harold Aebischer, 90, passed away Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Mr. Aebischer, affectionately known by his middle name, Harold, was born April 16, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Johanna “Hanni” Berger Aebischer.

Raised in Struthers, Harold was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1949 where he played basketball.

Soon after graduating, Harold was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He served as a surveyor in Germany until he was honorably discharged.

Returning to the area, Harold decided to join his father in the family business, Aebischer’s Jewelry on Bridge Street in Struthers as a second generation watchmaker. In 1967, John turned over the business to Harold and in 1976 the location was moved to the Village of Poland. Harold, retired in 1996 and was proud to have his son, Doug, carry on the family business as third generation, as well as his grandson, Adam, as fourth generation.

Harold sponsored and was a member of the Aebischer Bowling Team and enjoyed bowling with his friends at the Struthers Bowladrome and Holiday Bowl. Harold was also an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling to different golf courses with his close friends. A former member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church, Harold was a member of the Church of the Rock.

Snowbirds, Harold and Donna enjoyed their time wintering in Florida at their condo on Treasure Island. The highlight of their Florida winters was when their children and grandchildren came to visit. Harold and Donna felt blessed with having grandchildren and great-grandchildren and were always present for their milestones and activities throughout their lives.

Harold’s wife of 66 wonderful years, Donna McDonald, whom he married February 27, 1954, passed away October 26, 2020. Harold leaves to cherish his memory, his children, John Douglas (Karen) Aebischer of Poland and Judith Lynn (Gene) Skelley of Campbell; six grandchildren, Abby, Adam (Jenna) and Alex (Becca) Aebischer, Kevin McCarthy, Amy (Rocco) Nolfi and Kaitlin (Lindsey Mellot) McCarthy; step-grandchildren, Megan, Geno and Drew (fiance’ Courtney) Skelley and seven great-grandchildren, John, Ainsley, Adalyn, Lia, Rocco, Marco and Liliana.

In addition to his parents and wife, Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Baranski.

A private Memorial Service will be held Monday for Harold’s family.

Harold’s family would like to thank the staff at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Struthers where he was a resident since August of 2020. A special thanks also to his family physician, Dr. Thomas Burkert of Poland and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

