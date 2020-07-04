John H. Havalo, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Havalo, 93, a lifelong resident of Struthers, died Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at Addison Healthcare Center in Masury where he was receiving physical therapy.

John was born July 17, 1926 in Struthers, the son of the late Wasyl and Julia (Pendel) Havalo.

He graduated from Struthers High School.

After high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Kemper County (LST 854) as a Seaman First Class, during World War II. John earned Asiatic Pacific Medal 2 stars, Victory Medal, American Area Medal and the Philippine Liberation 1 star.

After the war, John returned to Struthers and was a machinist for Sharon Steel in Pennsylvania for 40 years, retiring in 1991 as a Central Spares Supervisor.

John was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

During his free time, John enjoyed doing home repairs, carpentry and spending time with his family.

In his younger years, John enjoyed watching and playing baseball. He enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandsons, Michael and Daniel and was their number one fan.

John is survived by two sons, John G (Jackie) Havalo of Hubbard and Ronald K. Havalo of Struthers; two grandsons, Michael J. Havalo of North Jackson and Daniel C. (Jessica) Havalo of Poland; three great-grandchildren, Faith, Jonathan and Ella Havalo.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, the former Elizabeth Ann Tarajcak whom he married on August 26, 1950, died May 20, 2008; three sisters and brother-in-laws, Mary (Joseph) Baron, Nellie (Victor) Vasvari and Margaret (Daniel) Cuzic.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service do not linger after seeing the Havalo family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Great Hall of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers at 10:30 a.m. with Father Martin Celuch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, Ohio 44471 in memory of John.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.